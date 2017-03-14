10 most attractive current WWE female superstars

The WWE has been blessed with some beautiful female superstars.

In the realm of sports entertainment, a lot of fans tend to take themselves way too seriously. Whether that be down to their favourite superstar not getting the push they desire or a match ending not being quite what they expected it to be, one way or another everyone gets emotionally invested in pro wrestling - sometimes for better, and sometimes for worse.

Which is why we're here to look at the lighter side of professional wrestling and take a look at some of the most beautiful female superstars on the roster today. Now, we can already hear the protests that suggest we're trying to objectify these extremely talented women, but it's quite the contrary. We're instead choosing to celebrate them in a way that allows us to appreciate them for one of their many traits.

In addition to their in ring talent, their actual appearance has been something that's been a key factor in success over the last few decades in WWE. Thankfully we're starting to transition away from that, but we can still get into some analysis regarding just how stunning some of these women are. After all, we're only human.

So with that being said, here are the 10 hottest WWE female superstars.

#10 Carmella

Carmella is indeed everything that she claims to be - fabulous. Her in ring work is slowly but surely catching up to her character development in addition to her stunning figure that leaves a lot of female fans incredibly jealous. Her athletic background has led to her becoming one of the hardest working females in all of WWE, and things will only get better from here.

She has a smile that would make her a great babyface, however, she's also got the mic work to get herself over as an effective heel. So many people underrate her and undervalue her contributions to the company, but that's absolutely criminal when you consider how far she's come in such a short space of time. Push her further up the card already, WWE.

Onto a woman who many have forgotten about.