10 Most Followed WWE Female Wrestlers on Instagram

Who is the most followed female wrestler on Instagram?

It's hard to believe that there was once a time when wrestling wasn't dictated by Social Media. Now there are so many forms of media for WWE fans to follow, it's become hard to keep up with every platform available. From Vine to Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook, it appears that WWE has every Social Media base covered and almost every superstar has Instagram to keep the WWE Universe updated.

There are only a handful of stars who refuse to have Instagram, which includes Dean Ambrose and the Chairman himself Vince McMahon. Even Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been seduced by Social Media and now regularly update their midnight workout videos to show their fanbase just how hard they work outside of the office.

Interestingly, The Commissioner of Monday Night Raw doesn't even feature on this list, as we look at who the most popular women on Instagram currently are.

#10 Alexa Bliss - 2.9 million

Alexa Bliss has almost 3 million followers on Instagram

It doesn't come as much of a shock that the Raw Women's Champion has made the list, perhaps the most shocking part is the fact that she is so far down the list. Bliss plays her heel character so well on WWE TV but has won a number of fans over with her recent appearances on Total Divas.

Despite this, she is still ranked at number 10 on the list, but never fear, she actually has the same amount of followers as Charlotte and Becky Lynch and is ahead of the likes of Naomi, Alicia Fox, and Carmella, but many of the WWE Universe probably expected The Goddess to have gained many more followers on Social Media.

