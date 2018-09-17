Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Most Insane WWE Spots of the Week

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
451   //    17 Sep 2018, 04:55 IST

Image result for kevin owens apron powerbomb tyler breeze
Kevin Owens showed off his newfound aggression on Raw.

The likes of Kevin Owens, Zeuxis, Gran Metalik, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, & Roman Reigns were involved in some of WWE's most insane spots of the week on Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT, & the Mae Young Classic.

#10: Shinsuke Nakamura's brutal knee

United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura faced off with Jeff Hary in SmackDown Live's opening match. While a normal knee strike from Shinsuke Nakamura would hurt, this one was even more vicious.

Shinsuke Nakamura kneed Jeff Hardy from the apron and he kneed him so hard that Jeff Hardy went headfirst into the ring post. You could hear Jeff Hardy collide with the ring post.

Thankfully, Jeff Hardy did not seem to be hurt too much from that spot. The match ended with Jeff Hardy defeating Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification after Randy Orton attacked him.

#9: Gran Metalik's Top Rope Sunset Flip Powerbomb

Gran Metalik faced Buddy Murphy in 205 Live's opening match. Gran Metalik normally uses high-flying moves to stun his opponents but he also has a decent amount of power.

Buddy Murphy had Gran Metalik on the top rope and was presumably going for a superplex. Gran Metalik then countered it into a beautiful sunset flip powerbomb.

Gran Metalik was not able to go for the cover right away and he might've got the win right there and then if he could've got the cover. This insane spot occurred after an insane spot earlier in the match.



Contact Us Advertise with Us