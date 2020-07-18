Lately, the hashtag #FourHorsewomen5Years has been doing the rounds on Twitter, celebrating half a decade of moments we've been treated to by Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks since their days in NXT, and coinciding with the start of the Women’s Revolution in WWE. The group were certainly not the creators of the Women’s Revolution, but they represented the changes that we definitely needed at that time; there would be no revolution without the Divas of yesterday that preceded today's women’s Superstars, something which all four women have acknowledged, and have been inspired by.

The days of the WWE Divas being relegated to 30-second matches feel like a relic of the past, with the introduction of the RAW and SmackDown Championships replacing the Divas Championship, the Tag Team Championship, the Women’s Royal Rumble match and even women headlining WWE WrestleMania for the very first time. Becky, Bayley, Charlotte, and Sasha have been present for so many of these monumental times, and this list will be taking a look at the standouts of The Four Horsewomen together (in no particular order). So without any further ado…

NXT Fatal Fourway

Arguably, this was the match that kickstarted the Four Horsewomen in WWE. Back in 2015, the foursome squared up against one another at NXT TakeOver: Rival. Eventually, Sasha picked up the shock victory, pinning Charlotte Flair to sneak away with the coveted NXT Women’s Championship.

There were so many great points during this match - Bayley shining as the plucky underdog, Becky and Sasha’s previously solid alliance crumbling before our eyes, and the reigning champion Charlotte flattening all three of her opponents from the top rope.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks debut on WWE RAW

Back in 2015, the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance was gaining traction on Twitter and WWE responded by shaking up their women’s division. Stephanie McMahon introduced Becky and Charlotte as teammates of Paige (in the Submission Sorority, later thankfully renamed Team PCB) in her rivalry against The Bellas.

Sasha was then a part of Team B.A.D along with Naomi and Tamina, and the subsequent brawl was met with chants of “This is awesome!” from the crowd. The three RAW call ups quickly made their mark on the Women’s Revolution during this segment after it broke out into an impromptu fight between all three teams, with Becky, Charlotte, and Sasha simultaneously capturing the members of Team Bella in their signature submission moves.