10 Most Popular WWE Raw Wrestlers According to Google Trends

Rowdy Ronda Rousey

It is always interesting to analyze numbers related to our favourite WWE superstars. Monday Night Raw, being the flagship, 3-hour juggernaut show of the company boasts a roster full of its several top stars. Here, we look at the top ten most searched wrestlers worldwide over the past 12 months according to Google Trends Web search. This can to a certain extent be considered synonymous with the level of interest people have in these superstars and can also be considered an index of their relative popularities.

The following list includes only wrestlers from the official WWE. com page for Raw Superstars. Thus, it does not consider people like Triple H, John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker and even ones like Michael Cole.

#10 Finn Balor

Too Sweet

Finn Balor is one of the most technically gifted and internationally popular wrestlers on this planet. Within WWE he was the first ever Universal Champion and former NXT champion. He also features prominently on Raw every week and wows fans with his classy in-ring skills, elaborate entrance, and good looks. Although, many people find his WWE run to be underwhelming in terms of booking; fortunately, that hasn't stopped him from cementing his position on this list.

