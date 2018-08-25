10 Most Underrated WWE Pay-Per-Views of The 2000's

It is a pretty common topic among wrestling fans, what are the best WWE pay-per-views of all time? Or more specifically, of what decade?

And usually when it is asked, you hear the usual, Wrestlemania X-7, SummerSlam 2002, ECW One Night Stand 2005, and a host of many more, and yes, these are all 10/10 events, and deserve to be ranked among the best ever, but when these are discussed, many fans often overlook some truly fantastic events.

WWE has had hundreds and hundreds of excellent shows that never get the attention they deserve. Some feature some of those year's best matches, while others just feature a choice card of highly entertaining matches.

Whatever it may be, too many pay-per-views go overlooked, and here are just ten of such.

#10 Backlash 2007

Epic showdown

WWE Backlash 2007 had a very hard act to follow, as it took place one month after WrestleMania 23, which was a fantastic event. This would be the first B level WWE pay-per-view in over six years to be multi-branded and thanks to it's stacked card, Backlash was every bit as good as WrestleMania, if not better.

The new WWE World Tag Team Champions the Hardy Boyz opened the show defending against Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch. Cade and Murdoch hadn't been known for having very good matches, but thanks to Matt and Jeff, this thrilling match gave Cade and Murdoch probably the best match they ever had.

Up next, Women's Champion Melina defended with Mickie James. Considering this was eight years before the Women's Revolution in WWE, it was a pretty damn good match. In fact, these two always seemed to have solid matches in 2007 and 2008.

In a WrestleMania rematch, Chris Benoit retained the WWE United States Championship over MVP. It was a decent match. Benoit really helped MVP come out of his shell during their four-month feud in 2007, which also served as Benoit's last official feud.

Next was a 3 on 1 Handicapped match, seeing Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Umaga take on Bobby Lashley for the ECW Championship. It was a little silly and awkward at times, but the exchanges between Lashley and Umaga were good. Vince pinned Lashley to win the ECW title.

In another WrestleMania rematch, The Undertaker defended the World Heavyweight Championship with Batista. Taker and Batista had arguably the best match of 2007 at WrestleMania, so this Last Man Standing rematch fell just short, but only by a little. It was an excellent match.

The main event saw John Cena retain the WWE Championship over Edge, Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels in a super action packed Fatal Four Way. It was easy to see why these four were four of the very best in the world in 2007.

It is pretty arguable between the WWE Championship match and World Heavyweight Championship match for which was the best of the night.

