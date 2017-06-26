10 most underrated WWE stables of all-time

These stables deserve more respect than they get.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 17:12 IST

Not all great stables can be as big as DX

Everybody loves a great wrestling stable. The Four Horsemen, nWo, D-Generation X, Bullet Club, The Shield, the list of great wrestling stables is endless. They have given rise to some of the most famous superstars in the world and although their influence has dwindled in the WWE in recent years, they are still an important part of wrestling.

But, not all wrestling stables get the recognition they deserve. With the sheer number of factions that have existed in the history of professional wrestling, there are bound to be a number of them that get overlooked and are underrated.

This was especially true during The Monday Night Wars. Stables ruled the roost and everyone was trying to get one going which would make a huge splash and a lot of promising ones just got lost in the shuffle. Today, we are here to give these groups their 15 minutes of fame.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 10 most underrated WWE stables of all-time:

#10 The Union

What a name this faction had

Starting off our list is The Union of People You Oughta Respect, Son. Or just The Union, for short. This was a stable formed by Mick Foley and comprised of some big names such as Ken Shamrock, The Big Show, and Test as they looked to capitalise on the faction craze of The Attitude Era.

They were formed in opposition to The Corporate Ministry and they initially succeeded until their push was derailed due to Mrs Foley’s Baby Boy suffering a major knee injury that put him on the shelf. Without their de facto leader, the stable quietly disintegrated.