10 new stables we want to be formed in WWE

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5.38K // 13 Sep 2018, 18:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

For reasons unknown, it's a fact that WWE and Vince McMahon isn't too high on stables and faction. There was a time when WWE used to be all about groups, leagues, factions, and stables. Incidentally, WWE has a hard time battling the likes of WCW because of the various factions and stables that the company was established on. And even today, it forms a major opinion in the WWE Universe, that NJPW's success has a lot to do with the formation of different factions within the company.

Vince may feel a little happier nowadays. With Ambrose returning, McMahon immediately rejoined The Shield. It additionally prompted another stable including Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. In the ongoing weeks, we have likewise observed different changes, for example, Drake Maverick getting added to the Authors of Pain act. McMahon additionally gave us another Tag Team including Gable and Roode. Maybe we'll see this pattern proceed and that's actually great for WWE. As indicated by opinions and rumours world over, the UFC's Four Horsewomen may unite as one within the near future. A NXT intrusion is likewise being made arrangements for what's to come. For the present, we'll appreciate the group component at the up and coming War Games II alongside Survivor Series. I literally have no hopes from Hell in a Cell in this regard.

So without wasting any more time, let's directly jump to 10 factions we want to be formed in WWE.

LWO - Latino World Order

Members: Rey Mysterio, Andrade CIen Almas, Pentagon JR, Fenix, Sin Cara

Zelina Vega could join the ranks as well

Latino World Order was a successful faction back in 1998 and 1999 with one of their key members being Rey Mysterio. With Rey Mysterio's return just a wait away, and Vince McMahon visibly all appreciating of Andrade Cien Almas could formally reignite this old faction. With reports circulating that WWE is keen on signing Pentagon Jr and Fenix, it makes for a great faction which could dominate WWE. Sin Cara's great paycheck could finally see WWE utilizing the former Lucha Dragon in the very faction which is all about dominance and great in-ring wrestling.

1 / 10 NEXT