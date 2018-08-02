10 of the most bitter people in pro wrestling.

Former wrestling and MMA star CM Punk

Despite their success, some wrestlers just can't be satisfied.

Pro wrestling has an endless parade of colourful characters, exciting action, and outrageous storylines that hook fan's attention. Many wrestlers and non-ring talent can often look back upon their past experiences and smile warmly in appreciation of their time in the spotlight.

Then there are those other talents who can't seem to be anything but disgruntled. They believe they were underappreciated at best, or mistreated and abused at worst. With the advent of social media, celebrities of all types are now able to speak directly to their fans, and now all of that bitterness is being exposed to the world.

Here are ten of the most bitter people involved with the wrestling industry.

#1 Ryback

Ryback was given one of the most concerted pushes in modern wrestling history, a blatant attempt to re-create a Goldberg-type character who demolished everything in his path. Ryback certainly has the look for this type of character, but while Goldberg had fantastic presence and charisma, Ryback didn't resonate well with fans.

After his WWE release, Ryback has been quite vocal about how angry he is at his former employer and fellow talent. One of the men he hates on the most is John Cena, who he believes complained to management and helped get him fired. He also had less than flattering things to say about WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who he calls an idiot--among other words that can't be published in this article.

Ryback's bitterness on social media and in interviews has probably hampered any chance of him returning to the WWE, and probably cost him fans as well.

