Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 of the most pivotal moments in Pro Wrestling history.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.27K   //    10 Aug 2018, 13:11 IST

Hulk Hogan faces down Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III
Hulk Hogan faces down Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III

Professional Wrestling, in its modern form, has been around for nearly a century. In that time the sport has evolved from a carnival sideshow attraction to a major ratings force in television to the most downloaded form of sports in the world.

Naturally, there were dozens, if not hundreds, of spectacular moments in that history. However, there are some snapshots in time that influenced wrestling so greatly it would be hard to imagine how much different the landscape would be without them.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Here are ten of the most pivotal moments in wrestling history.

#1. Gorgeous George becomes the first wrestling mega-star--by being despised.

<p>

George Raymond Wagner was a gifted amateur wrestler who turned his attention to the professional ranks in the post WWII era. Although he had moderate success, and was considered one of the better grapplers of his generation, he craved a higher degree of stardom.

Inspired by a wrestler named Lord Lansdowne, who entered the ring wearing a voluminous robe and accompanied by two lovely women, George decided to craft an even more fabulously entertaining character. After hearing a woman proclaim "oh, he's so gorgeous!" at one his matches, Wagner developed his new persona; Gorgeous George.

With his effeminate mannerisms, curly blonde hair, and penchant for spraying the ring with perfume before he would deign to enter it, George threatened the masculinity of the 1940s and 50s era crowds. He would also play the part of a craven coward, and avoid touching his opponent for the first several minutes of the match. Fans turned out in droves in hopes of seeing the hated Gorgeous George get his comeuppance.

Wagner tapped into Pro Wrestling's entertainment potential, which had waned during the war, and revitalized the sport. Without George, not only would there have been no Nature Boy Ric Flair or Dalton Castle, the entire industry would be starkly different today.



1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Hulk Hogan Sting
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
10 of the most bitter people in pro wrestling.
RELATED STORY
10 Longest title reigns in wrestling history
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest world title celebrations in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial moments in the history of the indies
RELATED STORY
10 Larger than Life moments from Vader's career.
RELATED STORY
7 of the tallest superstars in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 of the most jacked bodies in pro-wrestling
RELATED STORY
15 greatest shirts in pro-wrestling history
RELATED STORY
10 longest matches in pro-wrestling history
RELATED STORY
5 of the best pro wrestlers in the world at the moment
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us