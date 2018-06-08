Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Outcomes for Money in the Bank 2018

The Money in the Bank affords an excellent opportunity. Some have conquered their competition. Whereas others have failed. What will happen?

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 21:10 IST
1.68K

Who will win this years Money in the Bank?
Who will win this years Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank ladder match happens once a year. However, since last year women now have an equal opportunity. It is irrelevant whether you're a small or big guy everyone has a chance to win. Therefore, what could we expect this year? 

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Effectively this ladder match has the potential to afford excitement and immense danger. However, to seize an opportunity at becoming world champion it is worth the participation. Moreover, it elevates the careers of those involved. 

At this year's event, there are those returning to the match and those debuting. The combined talent will provide a challenge for any individual. Will Braun Strowman decimate his competition? Nevertheless, this event will be exceptionally entertaining. 

What is going to happen? 

# 10. Big Cass defeats Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Big Cass face off
Daniel Bryan and Big Cass face off

In recent months Daniel Bryan would return to in-ring competition. However, his contract is in dispute. Bryan has yet confirmed his contract details. Nevertheless, Bryan cited he wished to remain with WWE, 'If I'm allowed to wrestle, I'm staying with WWE.' And that's it", (Ringside News, 2018). 

During the Superstar Shake-Up, Big Cass debuted on SmackDown Live. His first target was Daniel Bryan whom he attacked backstage. In subsequent weeks Cass stalked Bryan which culminated in a match at Backlash. Following his defeat Bryan would Kayfabe injure Cass' leg.

At present Bryan and Cass' feud is heated. At Money in the Bank, they will face off in singles competition. Although Cass has garnered poor reception recently due to backstage problems, his future is still bright. Their match will be brutal and simplistic due to Cass' limited repertoire. However, Bryan is perhaps the only individual who could improve Cass. Therefore it makes perfect sense for Bryan to lose.

What can we expect? 


Page 1 of 10 Next
WWE Results Leisure Reading
5 possible outcomes for Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax at Money...
RELATED STORY
5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events
RELATED STORY
Ranking all previous Money in the Bank wins according to...
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks WWE could pull at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 former Money In The Bank winners: where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Which New Day member will wrestle at...
RELATED STORY
Six WWE superstars with the highest number of Money in...
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected Money in the Bank Winners
RELATED STORY
From Edge to Baron Corbin - How Money in the Bank changed...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us