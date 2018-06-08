10 Outcomes for Money in the Bank 2018

The Money in the Bank affords an excellent opportunity. Some have conquered their competition. Whereas others have failed. What will happen?

Brad Phillips ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 21:10 IST 1.68K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will win this years Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank ladder match happens once a year. However, since last year women now have an equal opportunity. It is irrelevant whether you're a small or big guy everyone has a chance to win. Therefore, what could we expect this year?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Effectively this ladder match has the potential to afford excitement and immense danger. However, to seize an opportunity at becoming world champion it is worth the participation. Moreover, it elevates the careers of those involved.

At this year's event, there are those returning to the match and those debuting. The combined talent will provide a challenge for any individual. Will Braun Strowman decimate his competition? Nevertheless, this event will be exceptionally entertaining.

What is going to happen?

# 10. Big Cass defeats Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Big Cass face off

In recent months Daniel Bryan would return to in-ring competition. However, his contract is in dispute. Bryan has yet confirmed his contract details. Nevertheless, Bryan cited he wished to remain with WWE, 'If I'm allowed to wrestle, I'm staying with WWE.' And that's it", (Ringside News, 2018).

During the Superstar Shake-Up, Big Cass debuted on SmackDown Live. His first target was Daniel Bryan whom he attacked backstage. In subsequent weeks Cass stalked Bryan which culminated in a match at Backlash. Following his defeat Bryan would Kayfabe injure Cass' leg.

At present Bryan and Cass' feud is heated. At Money in the Bank, they will face off in singles competition. Although Cass has garnered poor reception recently due to backstage problems, his future is still bright. Their match will be brutal and simplistic due to Cass' limited repertoire. However, Bryan is perhaps the only individual who could improve Cass. Therefore it makes perfect sense for Bryan to lose.

What can we expect?