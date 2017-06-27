10 pictures of WWE Superstars without the face paint

How do these men look behind all the makeup?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2017, 00:10 IST

Sting is one of the most iconic wrestlers of his generation

In the world of professional wrestling, your look is almost as important as the rest of your character. A few simple choices deciding what you look like can mean the difference between a gimmick getting over or falling flat. Can you imagine if The Shield had actually come out with riot shields? They would never have been taken seriously.

That is why things like masks and face paints are such an integral part of some of the most famous wrestlers to have ever walked the face of the planet. Sting with the face paint and Sting without his face paint are two very very different people. The first is a megastar of the industry while the second is just another dude.

Face paints have helped brings out an extra dimension in a lot of superstars over the years in the WWE, and today, we are here to see just what the people under all the paint really look like. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 10 WWE superstars without the face paint:

#10 Doink the Clown

The man behind the Doink paint passed away in 2013

The idea of Doink was a pretty innovative one as the WWE looked to introduce a miserable clown character during the whacky days of the early 1990s. The man chosen to play the role went by the name of Matt Osborne.

Despite some mediocre success, the novelty soon wore off and Doink drifted around before being released. He made sporadic appearances over the years before he sadly passed away in 2013.