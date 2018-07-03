10 Possible feuds for Rey Mysterio

HBO World Premiere Of 'Andre The Giant' - Arrivals

Speaking of some of the most prolific high flyers in the WWE would for sure bring the name of Rey Mysterio as one of the most popular masters of innovative offence. The once 'Biggest Little Man' was one of the most popular superstars of the Ruthless era till the initial period of the PG era. While he had his fair share of entertaining matches, Mysterio broke the glass ceiling taking on much larger and traditionally 'Dominant' superstars. The 'Greatest underdog champion' had a resume that spoke volumes about his in ring ability while putting on entertaining feuds.

While his brief appearance in this year's Royal Rumble displayed the tremendous shape he is in, it left us wanting more. With the RAW and Smackdown airing vignettes of the imminent return of Rey Mysterio, here we take a look at some possible feuds for him to get back on track.