SummerSlam is shaping up to be one hell of a show.

The dust has settled on Battleground and we’re well on the road to the biggest party of the summer, with a series of matches already being pencilled in for the big event in Brooklyn. As is the case with many big cards, however, the first few bouts of the show aren’t as easy to predict as the big world title matches from both Raw and SmackDown Live.

That’s why we’ve decided to take a long and hard look at some of the potential show openers for next month’s extravaganza, with some sounding a touch more appealing than others. With Takeover: Brooklyn III also taking place just 24 hours prior there’s a great deal of pressure on the main roster performers to shine when the lights are bright.

Of course, SummerSlam is usually a fun enough show but with no babyface win to end the show since 2010, we feel as if the crowd needs to be popped hard in the first match of the night regardless of the outcome. So from The Big Show all the way down to the cruiserweights, there’s a rhyme and reason to all of our selections.

With that being said, here are 10 potential opening matches for SummerSlam 2017.

#1 Big Cass vs. Big Show

Cass could go far as a top heel

This is a rivalry that has been simmering nicely for quite some time now, which may not come as much of a surprise after hearing the complaints of Show over the last few months. "The World’s Largest Athlete" has clearly been clamouring for more opportunities and worthwhile storylines, and his prayers seem to have finally been answered.

A big man feud with someone like Cass can only serve to elevate both men, with Cass proving that he can go in the ring, meanwhile Show can continue to show the world why he’s one of the best big wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling.

If this were to open the show at the Barclays Center it’s a win-win scenario for everyone involved.