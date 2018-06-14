Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Pro Wrestlers who have been arrested

Everyone makes bad decisions from time to time, even famous pro wrestlers.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 13:36 IST
Scott "Razor Ramon" Hall has had man run-ins with the law.

It could happen to anyone. One too many drinks, or a nasty argument with a spouse, or just general malaise can make people snap and do the wrong thing.

Pro wrestlers are no exception to this phenomenon. In fact, with their constant, hectic road schedules and public profile, they might have to watch their step more than the average person.

Here are ten professional wrestlers who have ended up in the back of a police car. Some are hilarious, some are tragic, but all are true.

#1 Tenille Dashwood/Emma: Shoplifting

<p>

It's hard to fathom why anyone would think Dashwood would bother to try and steal an iPhone case that cost only twenty dollars, but that's exactly what happened.

Dashwood, still employed with the WWE at the time, was shopping at a Wal Mart store and used the self-scan checkout. She neglected to scan the iPhone case with her other items and was stopped by store security.

Oddly, she was arrested and charged for what seems like a simple misunderstanding. She agreed to community service and the charges were dropped. It's possible local law enforcement wanted to make an example of her because she was a pro wrestler.

Vader Scott Hall
