10 Questions from WWE Backlash 2017 that most need answering

A result not many people wanted, and a show that failed to live up to expectations.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 23:18 IST

Surely they weren’t going to do it?

At the very least, WWE Backlash 2017 will be remembered for some time to come. That’s not always a good thing, however. Even when you take away the absurdity of the finish, the show failed to deliver overall and felt like an exaggerated episode of SmackDown Live, in parts. To help us get to grips with where things went wrong, here are 10 questions we most need answering:

#1 Should we be worried for Tye Dillinger?

Too good for the pre-show?

As exciting as it was to see Tye Dillinger make his main roster debut on SmackDown, a tiny part of me felt concerned for the guy. Not everyone who excels in NXT enjoys the same level of success after their promotion, and Tye is currently in that uneasy phase where it could go either way. There still seems to be a feeling amongst WWE management that if a superstar gets themselves over without their help, they won’t always have such an easy ride at the top.

An example you can dRaw from here would be Zack Ryder, a guy who forwarded his own career with his internet channel. He realised that the WWE had no real plans for him and decided he was going to make things happen anyway. And while a lot of us were riding the Zack Ryder bandwagon for a while, he was never actually given a chance when the WWE cameras were put in front of him.

Tye Dillinger now feels very similar, being somebody I don’t believe the WWE had any grand plans for originally. He’s found himself in a nice enough position as the WWE universe’s new ‘chosen one’, so to speak, but being put on the pre-show on a throwaway PPV like Backlash isn’t going to help him very much.

Hopefully, this is just a temporary arrangement until Shane and Daniel can think of a more respectable place for the guy, but being so early on in his career, it’s genuinely worrying that they couldn't find a place for him on the main card.