10 questions from WWE Extreme Rules that most need answering

Here are some of the main questions we most need answering from a 'not very extreme' Extreme Rules PPV.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 14:17 IST

All to play for

At times, this show did not deserve the name ‘Extreme Rules’. Far too much of the show felt like an episode of RAW, and despite the existence of the WWE Network, fans deserve better.

Here are 10 questions we most need answering from a forgettable night of WWE programming.

#1 Did the WWE write themselves into a corner?

Why did The Miz look so stupid here?

When it came to booking the Intercontinental Championship match, the WWE didn’t leave themselves a lot of sensible options. The trouble with having a stipulation that says the babyface will lose the title if he gets disqualified is that in kayfabe terms, the heel would have to be an idiot not to come away with the win.

Towards the end of the match, it seemed to finally dawn on The Miz that by getting somebody to intentionally slap him, he’d win the match by DQ and therefore have the title. If the plan was for the referee not to accept this as an adequate conclusion to the match, why didn’t the bookers just have the ‘It Couple’ attempt it straight away?

The Miz ended up looking really stupid here for not thinking of such an obvious trick earlier.

And the way the match ended also made very little sense. If the referee was smart enough to realise that Maryse's slap was all a dastardly plan by The Miz, why did he look like he had fallen for The Miz’s second plan – to throw Dean into him?

Under what circumstances did the ref believe Ambrose would be so idiotic as to randomly hit the official and throw away his championship so needlessly?

At least this wasn’t the eventual conclusion to the bout. Luckily cooler heads prevailed and The Miz won with a Skull Crushing Finale. But even this made the whole stipulation feel pointless anyway. This was a textbook example of the WWE writing themselves into a corner without a lot of foresight, and no real plan to make the whole thing work.