10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: Fired Superstar caused issues during Big Show feud, Goldberg's future revealed

On-screen, this week’s WWE shows continued to build towards SummerSlam, with Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship) and Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship) among the storylines that featured heavily on the go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes this week, it was alleged that a fired Superstar failed to cooperate with former WWE producer Arn Anderson before a high-profile match against The Big Show.

We also found out that Goldberg has two more years left on his WWE contract, while Seth Rollins explained what his relationship is now like with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley.

In this article, let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus seven others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 Arn Anderson explains Big Cass and Enzo Amore heat

Arn Anderson revealed on his ARN podcast this week that Big Cass and Enzo Amore were not very receptive to ideas and instructions before their WWE matches.

Using the Big Cass vs. Big Show match from SummerSlam 2017 as an example, Anderson – a WWE producer between 2001 and 2019 – said Cass was “fighting us every step of the way”, even though Big Show was willing to put him over in the match.

He added that Amore did a similar thing by not listening to advice from producers at live events during his time as a member of the 205 Live roster.

In the end, both Superstars “self-destructed”, according to Anderson, and he was not surprised when they garnered heat with the rest of the locker room.

#9 Details on Goldberg’s WWE contract

Look back at the 100 Superstars that @Goldberg has pinned or submitted throughout his Hall of Fame career. pic.twitter.com/3UYGVWXuU3 — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2020

Speaking on The Pop Culture Show, Goldberg disclosed that he has agreed to compete in two WWE matches per year and he currently has two years left on his WWE contract.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he has already “exhausted [his] limit this year”, which presumably means we will not see him step into a WWE ring again until 2021.

Earlier in 2020, Goldberg defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown before losing the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.