10 Reasons Tommaso Ciampa could become the greatest NXT champion ever

When Tommaso Ciampa's music hits, there's an immediate reaction. There is a chorus of boos, naturally--Ciampa is skilled at playing his heel role--but there is also undeniable excitement. That's because, whether they want him to win or lose, fans know that they are going to get top quality entertainment from the hard working Ciampa.

His road to the NXT title did not always go smoothly. This is actually Ciampa's second WWE run, though it's his first under his Sicilian Psychopath persona. His first run ended with a whimper when he was fired from OVW, then WWE's developmental territory.

Many people would have been devastated, but Ciampa kept chasing his dream. He worked his way up through the independent circuit, eventually earning a contract with Ring of Honor, which put him in the national spotlight.

Now he is the NXT champion, and his reign just might end up defining the brand. Here are ten reasons why Ciampa could become the greatest NXT champion ever.

1. His Humble Beginnings with Killer Kowalski

Tommaso Ciampa started his training with the legendary Killer Kowalski--the man who ripped an opponent's ear off during a match--fresh out of high school. The elderly Kowalski was impressed with Ciampa's work ethic. He proclaimed Ciampa as having that 'old school' grit that is missing from so many wrestlers in the modern era.

Of course, Ciampa didn't start off as the Sicilian Psychopath. Given his slight build, handsome boyish features, and learned eloquence, he adopted the identity of Tommy Penmanship. However, even in this somewhat gimmicky character he still managed to capture the Chaotic Wrestling New England championship, which he held for nearly a year.

