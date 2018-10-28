10 Reasons Why Kevin Nash Is Better Than CM Punk

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.66K // 28 Oct 2018, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In this article, we examine the oft-overlooked, hard-hitting reasons which prove Kevin Nash is several leagues above CM Punk

It's no secret that former WWE Champions Kevin Nash and CM Punk, to this very day, are at loggerheads with one another over several real-life differences they've had in the past.

While Nash strongly criticized Punk for the latter's infamous "Pipebomb" promo which The Straight Edge Superstar cut live on the June 27th, 2011 episode of Monday Night RAW; Punk returned fire by alleging that Nash and other part-time Superstars were unfairly taking away a majority of the spotlight from the younger, full-time talents.

Regardless of whether you happen to have sided with Nash or Punk in their real-life rivalry with one another, it's indeed the undisputed truth that the two WWE icons aren't likely to exchange Christmas cards anytime soon!

On that note, although most hardcore professional wrestling fans generally sing praises of Punk, whilst proclaiming Nash to be evil as though he were the Devil himself; I -- a lifelong nWo and Outsiders fan -- hereby present to you the biggest reasons why Kevin Nash is better than CM Punk...(*Note to the reader: The following discussion may get heated, at times, and I'd like to hereby request the reader to kindly bear with us and go through the facts noted in this article before sounding off in the comments)

#10 Overcoming adversity

CM Punk (left) and Kevin Nash (right) have legitimate real-life heat with one another

Kevin Nash is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, a peculiar case in the world of sports and entertainment -- a man who despite being strong, has unfortunately fallen victim to the injury bug. However, despite suffering a career-ending knee injury while playing for the Giessen 46ers as part of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany, Nash hit the gym with vengeance and rehabbed himself back to top form.

Moreover, instead of risking re-injuring his knee, the big man enlisted in the armed forces, and worked under the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (USACIDC) -- often times abbreviated as the CID -- and quickly rose to the rank of a "Specialist" in the armed forces. One ought to note that his work as part of the CID team was primarily during his time in Giessen, Germany and that he successfully served for not one but two years at a high-security NATO facility, and that was the time when he received the promotion, earning the honours of being anointed a Specialist.

The aforementioned facts bring something really significant to light, that being Nash's mental fortitude and discipline. Despite going through the mental trauma of his basketball career having tragically ended when he was just around 22 years of age, the man went on to physically, mentally and spiritually rebuild himself and find tremendous success in the military...

1 / 10 NEXT