10 recent WWE rumors which shouldn't be proven true

Abhishek Kundu 25 Aug 2018, 00:30 IST

The Chairman of the board - Vince McMahon

The WWE rumor mill was in full force after The Biggest Party of the Summer. It would be wrong to say that we didn't enjoy the show. However, it could have been better. Nonetheless, a couple of rumors also did the rounds which we wish don't come true.

In our previous section, we successfully brought you the rumor that Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam was going to be under ten minutes. Here are some other rumors which have high chances of coming to fruition, but we wish otherwise.

Without any further ado, here are ten WWE rumors that shouldn't come true.

#10 Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella to headline Evolution

Ronda Rousey and the Bella twins are perhaps the only two names non WWE fans would be familiar with. And now that WWE is having its first ever all women's PPV, it makes sense for the creative team to cash-in on their stardom. However, the idea that they should main event the show isn't something that many fans would appreciate.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (H/T: Cagesideseats.com), that is the current backstage plan. One ought to note that Ronda Rousey is also the current Raw Women's Champion. So if the plans of Nikki Bella facing Ronda Rousey comes into fruition, it eventually becomes one for the Raw Women's Championship.

In my opinion, this would be a very bad idea. The first ever main event of Evolution should be a match everyone should be talking about for ages.

Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella might bring the star power which the company is clamoring for, but the quality of the match will be way below par. On the other hand, Ronda Rousey vs Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey vs Bayley, and Ronda Rousey vs Ember Moon could be 5 star classics.

