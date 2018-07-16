Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Surprising moments from Extreme Rules 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25.75K   //    16 Jul 2018, 16:17 IST

Related image
A lot of twists and turns.

Going into the 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view expectations were extremely low, as WWE has been booking snooze fests for the past few months that never seemed to excite. But the creative team managed to keep fans engaged for the show's runtime, and they did that by using one tool in their unused arsenal, a plethora of shocking moments.

Some of these moments were truly surprising to see, while some were annoying to watch, and the bad really did not take away from the overall quality of the show, which was oddly good. From shocking wins to unexpected heel turns, Extreme Rules 2018 was what WWE needed to get fans invested in the product once again, as Summerslam is right around the corner.

#1 The B Team become 'the team.'


Image result for wwe b team win title
A shocking win.

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are two individuals that went from future Wolrd Champion blue chips to dark match jobbers over their long tenure in the WWE. Therefore, their little Heath Slater-Ryhno cinderella story felt genuine throughout the past few months, as these men were loyal enough to stick around for a moment they never thought they would get, and at Extreme Rules, they rightfully got that moment.

After Matt Hardy was pushed into an unsuspecting Bray Wyatt and knocked him out of the ring, Dallas pounced and delivered his finisher for the win. Whether or not you think this is the right decision for the tag team division, as two former jobbers at the helm of anything doesn't end in character evolution, but it results in WWE getting bored and moving on. Here's to hoping Axel and Dallas can hold WWE's attention long enough.


Page 1 of 10 Next
