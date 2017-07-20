10 Superstars that WWE need to sign

WWE needs to keep their eye on the ball and sign these 10 fantastic athletes...

by Joe Campbell Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 19:39 IST

Kassius Ohno was recently picked up from the independent scene, who should follow him to WWE?

Despite what Vince McMahon may want us to believe, WWE is not the only show in town. Although it may be the biggest and the most easily accessible wrestling promotion of them all, there is plenty more wrestling out there.

Naturally, as a result of this, there is a high number of extremely talented performers that currently ply their trade slightly further away from the bright lights of WWE television.

Some of these people would maybe not quite fit into the current WWE landscape, but there are many independent and international workers who would undoubtedly thrive if afforded the opportunity to perform on NXT, Monday Night RAW or Smackdown Live.

As proven by the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor, today's WWE is one in which it's very possible to come in as an independent star, and progress to the level of main event battles and title victories in the so called "land of the giants", provided the office likes you.

Now that this is a more regular occurrence, it's probably a good time to start speculating on which names that WWE should and possibly will bring in over the course of the next few years. Every single wrestler that is not currently employed by WWE is eligible for the list.

#10 Michael Elgin

Elgin has worked with Ring Of Honor, among many more promotions

It's astonishing that "Big Mike" hasn't already had a run with WWE, all things considered. Despite only standing at around the six-foot mark, Elgin is a big, strong competitor, as well as possessing almost freakish speed and agility for a man of his size. In terms of his in-ring ability, the Canadian basically has it all.

Elgin spent a large portion of his career wrestling with Ring Of Honor, which helped him gain exposure as a rising star of the independent scene during his earlier years.

He's currently signed with NJPW, one of the world's biggest promotions, where he's built himself a formidable reputation and is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, apart from also holding the NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Team Championships with Yohsitatsu and Tanahashi.

A 13-year veteran of the industry, Elgin is still only 30 years old, making him all the more attractive to WWE. Sooner or later, he will turn up in Vince McMahon's promotion, at least in NXT.