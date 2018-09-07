10 Superstars Who Could Replace Roman Reigns When Triple H Takes Over

Will the Cerebral Assassin demolish the Roman Empire when he takes over the company?

Vince McMahon's willingness to push superheroes as the biggest faces in the company has led to extreme angst amongst the WWE Universe.

While John Cena turned out to be a polarizing entity, the same cannot be said about WWE's new Golden Boy, Roman Reigns. The crowd has vehemently rejected the Roman Empire, and are not interested in following his journey to the Grandest Stage of Them All, every single year.

WWE's creative team have been influential in coercing Roman Reigns to the top, and the fans have not related to the Big Dog's character organically.

Since Vince McMahon will be diverting his attention to XFL in 2020, there's bound to be a time when Triple H takes over the company and changes the entire complexion of sports entertainment.

Considering how the Game has rejuvenated NXT into one of the greatest wrestling shows in North America, the former WWE Champion has been known to promote storytelling rather than personal favorites.

With the Cerebral Assassin wanting to promote WWE throughout the world, his managerial decisions could coerce a new superstar to replace the Big Dog and dismantle the Roman Empire, for good.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the top 10 superstars who could replace Roman Reigns when Triple H takes over.

#1 Drew Mcintyre

Is he the future of this business?

There's no denying that Drew Mcintyre has all the ingredients to become the biggest thing this company has seen in a long, long time.

The Scottish Terminator has garnered a tremendous reputation for his physical stature and is a fantastic in-ring competitor, with a solid look of a champion.

Since Triple H and Vince McMahon are heavily involved in pushing Mcintyre to the top of WWE's flagship show, he stands as an ideal choice to replace Roman Reigns, when the time is right.

The Big Dog has already headlined four WrestleMania events in a row, and since Vince McMahon has pushed him to the moon, The Game could rejuvenate things by elevating the Scottish Sensation to the top of the mountain.

Currently working as one-half of the Raw Tag-Team Champions, McIntyre is in for something special in the upcoming years.

