10 Superstars who have entered every Women's Royal Rumble Match so far

1/3rd of the field has remained the same for 3 years.

The third annual Women's Royal Rumble Match has concluded and Charlotte Flair came away as the big winner, joining Becky Lynch and Asuka in the history books. This was her second attempt at the holy grail, but many names have entered thrice.

Ten women have entered every possible Royal Rumble match that they could, from 2018 until now. They are some of the more consistent mid-carders in the WWE's female roster, who could end up prevailing in the years to come.

Some women have entered three overall Rumbles, including one men's Rumble, but here is every single one who entered all 3 Women's Royal Rumble matches.

#10 Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan was the first-ever Superstar to enter a women's Royal Rumble match after a countdown, entering at number 3 in 2018. She had a pretty impressive showing as well and lasted over 15 minutes in the match.

The former Riott Squad member fared less impressively in the years to come, with pretty inconsequential showings in recent Rumble matches. Logan appeared at 12 in 2019 and 22 this year, before being dumped out in less than a minute by the eventual winner, Charlotte Flair.

#9 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan's former tag team partner has the potential to be a mega-star in WWE, but looking at her showings in Royal Rumble matches, you wouldn't know it. Liv Morgan's first Rumble was average, entering at 11 and getting eliminated by Michelle McCool. Her next two showings lasted less than a minute in total.

Morgan lasted less than 10 seconds in the 2019 edition, with Natalya dumping her out immediately as she entered.

She did have storyline motivations this year and even eliminated Lana from the match after entering at 7, but the Ravishing Russian pulled her arch-enemy out of the ring soon after. Hopefully, Liv Morgan gets to have an impressive showing in next year's Royal Rumble match.

