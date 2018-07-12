10 surprising facts you didn't know about Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion

New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega is arguably the hottest non-WWE performer in the world of Professional Wrestling today. Having made his debut in the year 2000, the Winnipeg born native has definitely had his fair share of ups and downs in the Pro Wrestling industry.

After several years of hard work and dedication in this business, it is safe to say that Omega’s passion for Professional Wrestling has finally paid off, given the fact that he can proudly call himself one of the very few gaijin competitors to have won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Despite being a Canadian born, Omega has pretty much found all of his Pro Wrestling success in Japan, where he has competed for several top promotions in DDT, AJPW, and NJPW over the course of this past decade and is a former WWE developmental rookie, Omega has pretty much competed for every respectable and notable wrestling promotion around the globe.

Ever since his arrival to New Japan Pro Wrestling, Omega has broken several records and has already achieved numerous major accomplishments as well and his six-star performances against NJPW top dog Kazuchika Okada have been nothing short of outstanding. Billed as ‘The Best Bout Machine’, Kenny Omega has surely come a very long way ever since making his debut in 2000, however, there are indeed several unknown facts that even most of Kenny Omega’s devoted fans don’t know about.

Therefore, here are surprising facts that even Kenny Omega’s most die-hard fans might not know about.

#10 Kenny Omega started wrestling at the age of 15

Omega is a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion

In today’s Pro Wrestling world, winning a championship at a very young age doesn’t seem to be too much of a problem, for instance, look at 10-year-old Nicholas who recently won the Raw Tag Team Championships along with Braun Strowman or on a rather more serious tone, WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Bate winning the WWE UK Championship at the age of 19 is another big achievement as well.

While growing up, Kenny Omega initially started training with a local hometown promotion of his named Top Rope Championship Wrestling (TCW) which is solely based in Winnipeg and during the initial stages of his career, Omega was taken under the wing of TCW promoter Bobby Jay, with whom Omega previously met while working at a local IGA store.

During his training years under Bobby Jay, a 16-year-old Tyson Smith eventually went on to develop his wrestling gimmick of a Hawaiian surfer Kenny Omega, however, that gimmick was eventually replaced with an Otaku Gamer gimmick further developed from the Street Fighter game.