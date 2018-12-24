×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

10 things fans want to see at Wrestlemania 35

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.53K   //    24 Dec 2018, 07:15 IST

Triple H addressing the media concerning Wrestlemania 35. What do fans really want out of the biggest show of the year?
Triple H addressing the media concerning Wrestlemania 35. What do fans really want out of the biggest show of the year?

Wrestlemania has been going strong for over three decades. Indeed, the WWE's biggest sports entertainment presentation of the year has been happening longer than many wrestling fans have been alive.

Much like the Superbowl is to American Football, and the World Series is to Major League Baseball, and the World cup is to soccer, Wrestlemania is the most prestigious event in the world of pro wrestling. Over the past three decades, many of the most significant events in the WWE, and indeed all of wrestling, have transpired at a Wrestlemania event.

Every wrestling fan can point to moments like Andre the Giant being slammed by Hulk Hogan, and the Iron Man match that made Shawn Michaels a star and cemented Bret Hart's legacy as the excellence of execution. Then there's the pageantry, exemplified by performers like the flamboyant Liberace, and the special guests and celebrity appearances.

In short, Wrestlemania transcends being a simple wrestling show and becomes something more, something ephemeral yet ultimately within reach, like a cloud castle you can actually touch.

Here are ten things that fans want to see at Wrestlemania 35.


1. Decisive ends to certain story lines

Ruby Riott has managed to raise both the ire of Natalya and the interest of the fans. Good as the angle or storyline, has been, fans eventually want a pay off. Wrestlemania is the place for such things to happen
Ruby Riott has managed to raise both the ire of Natalya and the interest of the fans. Good as the angle or storyline, has been, fans eventually want a pay off. Wrestlemania is the place for such things to happen

Wrestlemania is both a beginning and an ending for WWE. On one hand, it sets the tone for the rest of the year's events.

On the other hand, it can be a great place to resolve conflicts and provide fans with the payoff of a well-concluded story line. This is an art that wrestling companies struggle with, because often in order for an angle to conclude someone has to do 'the job' and be defeated. Since losing matches can hurt a wrestler's credibility, a lot of angles just sort of peter out and are replaced by others.

But doing 'the job' at Wrestlemania is still a lot less hurtful than losing under normal circumstances. Fans hope that WWE uses the largest show of the year to put good resolution and endings to the feuds and storylines of the past year.

1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Undertaker Roman Reigns
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
5 potential matches we could see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Matches Fans Want at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Must Realize Immediately Before...
RELATED STORY
3 possible opponents for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 controversial things WWE must do before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Matches That Should Not Headline WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers The Undertaker is likely to retire against at...
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Why Becky Lynch will become Raw Women's Champion at...
RELATED STORY
7 things that might happen in WWE between now and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us