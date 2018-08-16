Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Things that should happen at SummerSlam 2018

Bryan Williams
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Aug 2018, 14:29 IST

This Sunday, the "Biggest Party of the Summer" will be coming to us live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the midst of some bloated WWE pay-per-view cards as of late, this one is looking pretty chunky with a staggering thirteen matches in total, including three pre-show matches.

Here, we will take a look at ten things I want to get out of this year's SummerSlam event.

#10 Shinsuke Nakamura retains the United States title

Y
YeaOh indeed...

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of my favorite wrestlers in the WWE by far. I love his in-ring style and his weird charisma. Even his creepy faces and dances he does on the way to the ring makes his character all the more appealing. While I rather would have seen the King of Strong Style (or the Artist as WWE refers to him as) with the main SmackDown gold, I am happy that they at least gave him something to work with.

He's been his usual eccentric and entertaining self lately, and has engaged in some hilarious banter with R-Truth, but it does appear that he's been ignored a little bit amidst this recent feud between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton.

Over the last few weeks Randy has been on a mission to make Jeff's life a living hell. He's attacked him before and after matches, taking every possible opportunity to hurt the Charismatic Enigma in a multitude of painful ways and I don't see that changing come this Sunday.

For that reason, it seems a foregone conclusion that Shinsuke Nakamura will be walking out of the Barclays Center with the US strap around his waist. Knowing WWE Creatives, however, nothing is ever a foregone conclusion.

