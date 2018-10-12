10 things that must happen at SmackDown 1000

Archit Sahay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.33K // 12 Oct 2018, 14:55 IST

The official logo for SmackDown 1000

On October 16, this year, SmackDown Live will have its 1000th episode. This is a mammoth accomplishment which necessitates a fantastic show.

So, it's important for the past and present stars of the blue brand to unite and deliver nothing short of a spectacle which the audience can cherish for a long time.

Here are 11 booking scenarios that would make SmackDown 1000 must see, just like it's counterpart Raw's 1000th episode.

#10 Lay-Cool Reunion

Michelle and Layla as co-champions

Michelle McCool and Layla were an obnoxiously successful heel duo who were an integral part of team blue in the twilight of the Ruthless Aggression era and the dawn of the PG era.

They were uniquely co-champions at a time, a feat which Sami Owens and Kevin Owens failed to replicate earlier this year.

For the sake of nostalgia, if nothing else, these two could reunite and form a tag team to compete in the supposed tournament or anything close to one for the expected Women's Tag Team Championships.

Both these women, especially Michelle, were very accomplished singles wrestlers in their own right and they played their part in making SmackDown what it is today.

However, with both of them away from the ring for a considerable amount of time and having grown older, one never knows how feasible this would be.

One good alternative would be for Michelle to return alone only to be interrupted and attacked by Absolution after which Layla comes out to even the odds. Paige can then announce a Tag Team Championship qualifier match between the two teams.

