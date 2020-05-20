10 Things We Learned from Undertaker The Last Ride Chapter 2

If you are not already aware, WWE documented The Undertaker's career between 2017-2020 and the five-part series has been airing on the WWE Network. Chapter 2 named 'The Redemption' was released this week in which we saw a completely different side of The Undertaker. We got to know the emotional side and the personal life of The Deadman which we never get to see on WWE TV.

This episode was based on the aftermath of WrestleMania 33 and the complete story of when and how The Undertaker decided to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 34. Not just this, we also saw The Deadman's health issues, hardcore training, relationship with Vince McMahon and more.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 amazing things we learned from Undertaker: The Last Ride - Chapter 2

#10 The Undertaker was upset about his WrestleMania 33 match with Roman Reigns

Undertaker Vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 33

The episode kicks off with The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool in their home in Austin, Texas. Eight months after the pay-per-view, they are rewatching Taker's match against Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker said that he was very disappointed by his performance and that he felt really bad for Roman Reigns because he wasn't up to his best. The Deadman said that he ruined Reigns' dream match. McCool told Taker that this wasn't the case and maybe he felt like this, but she knows Reigns did not.

Also, after watching this match, Taker immediately thought of getting redemption and he did not want the match against Reigns' to be his last match.

#9 WrestleMania 33 was planned to be Undertaker's last match in WWE

Undertaker retires WrestleMania 33

We are taken back to WrestleMania 33 where The Undertaker was lying down in the ring after his match. He then stood up and left his hat and gloves in the ring. Taker revealed that this was, in fact, his real retirement at that point and was the most real thing he did in his entire career. He also remembered feeling hurt and disappointed with his performance.

The Big Show says that this was the true symbol of Taker's career because he left everything in the ring and would now "Rest in Peace". Michelle McCool reveals that this was the first time in 30 years when Taker broke character live on-air and kissed her at ringside.

Finally, Undertaker said that he was ashamed by his performance but that was a hundred percent him saying goodbye.