10 things WWE has done well so far in 2018

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 150 // 12 Oct 2018, 01:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Apex Predator

It has been a remarkable wild eyed year for the WWE up until this point. In the event someone who quit watching WWE programming in January was to tune in now, he/she would be astonished by every one of the progressions.

While a few things (counting the main event scene) have stayed same, the organisation has extremely switched up their programming and characters through the span of 2018. They have booked certain characters to look solid as the year advanced, while decreased the star-intensity of some other hotshots.

In different regions, the organisation has diminished its position on autonomous advancements, and made arrangements no one would've ever expected.

Be that as it may, the greatest thing for WWE so far this year are the shows which have occurred everywhere around the world. The Saudi Arabia event was a huge success, while the fabulous occasion in Australia was a win too.

With the requirement for special matches and storylines, the WWE has switched up their programming over the span of the year. This has brought about some blended outcomes. WWE has made some great and awful choices, with some profiting certain wrestlers and some putting others down.

WWE has done many things in 2018 with regards to keeping their programming as engaging as would be prudent. Here we take a quick look at 10 things the organisation has done right so far this year.

#1 Buddy Murphy winning the Cruiserweight Championship at Super Show-Down

Buddy Murphy

Since his unexpected debut at 205 Live as wrestling's best kept secret, Buddy Murphy has been exceedingly amazing with his exhibitions. In addition to the fact that he has a phenomenal move-set, his assurance and power made him a scary inclusion to the cruiserweight division.

Murphy fought Cedric Alexander for the cruiserweight championship, and WWE picked a brilliant moment for him to win it. Murphy won it at Super Show-Down to a tremendous pop, and some great booking from WWE. Buddy Murphy who hails from Australia couldn't have found a better place to win the championship.

