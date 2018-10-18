9 things WWE should do before Smackdown's 25 years anniversary

Between RAW 1000 in 2013 and RAW 25th earlier this year anniversary, WWE has changed a lot - something for the better and something for the worse. They lost one of their top stars CM Punk. Talents like Cody Rhodes stepped out of the company and went on to harvest success from the Indie scene. The WWE universe predominantly rejected Their top babyface Roman Reigns. However, during this period, we saw the spectacular rise of Daniel Bryan, the end of The Undertaker's streak and split of the Shield.

Even though Smackdown 1000 was not as good as RAW 1000, it still delivered. Batista teasing a match down the line between him and Triple H was brilliant. The Cutting Edge segment turned to a good brawl between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and the Return of Rey Mysterio will set the storylines in a new direction.

However, there are certain things WWE need to do before Smackdown hits its next colossal landmark - 25 years of Television. In early 2024, if all things go well, Smackdown will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Since WWE's ratings are dropping week after week and the overall quality of the product is going down the drain, here are a few things that WWE must do before the 25th anniversary of the blue brand.

#9. Establish NXT as the third brand

NXT has been the uncrowned A brand for a while.

Regarding storylines and in-ring actions, NXT has been on the top gear for almost five years now. The "development brand" is so good that it almost always overshadows the main roster in virtually every aspect. Nearly every Takeover PPV has been better than it's subsequent main roster PPV.

It is time for the yellow brand to emerge from the shadows of both RAW and Smackdown Live to establish itself as the third brand.

