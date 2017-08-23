10 things WWE Women Superstars did before joining the company

What did these women do before becoming professional wrestlers?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 13:59 IST

They weren't always wrestlers

Today, the likes of Charlotte Flair, Paige, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax, are all very much seen as professional wrestlers who were born to lead the WWE's Women's Revolution. They are amongst the very best female wrestlers in the world and are creating waves with their impressive performances over the past year and a half.

But, not everyone one of these women started off their professional lives in the WWE or even the wrestling business. There are a number of women who were in completely unrelated fields of work before their true calling of becoming sports entertainers came to the fore.

We already know on the men's side of things about how John Cena was a professional body builder before turning to professional wrestling and how Roman Reigns played American Football in the Canadian Football League before his WWE Developmental Contract. Now, it's time to see what women were up to before they joined Vince McMahon's mad house.

So, without any further ado, here are 10 things WWE women superstars did before joining the company:

#10 Lana - Singer, dancer, and actress

Lana used to be a singer

Lana was originally a singer having been a part of the girl band "No Means Yes" and they even managed to land a record deal for themselves. After things didn't work out, she worked as a backup dancer on music videos.

This eventually earned her a small part in the hit movie Pitch Perfect before she joined up with the WWE full time to become an integral part of future husband, Rusev's gimmick. She also reprised her role for Pitch Perfect 2.