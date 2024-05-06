10-time champ to form Bloodline 2.0, Uncle Howdy's first victim & more- 4 predictions for RAW & SmackDown after Backlash 

Following the conclusion of WWE's first premium live event in France, Backlash 2024, the focus now shifts towards the fallout episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

The new roster following the 2024 draft will come into effect on tonight's edition of the red brand. Furthermore, WWE RAW will also mark the beginning of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

Given that several programs reached their climax at Backlash, WWE fans will also witness some fresh storylines and feuds starting this week.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for RAW and SmackDown after Backlash 2024.

#4. Uncle Howdy returns and attacks Braun Strowman

Murmurs of Uncle Howdy returning with a new faction have been going on for quite a while now. Many expected the masked figure to make his presence felt at Backlash, however, that didn't happen. Nonetheless, the creative could be saving his return for this week.

Uncle Howdy could surprise fans by making a potential return on the post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW to claim his first victim, Braun Strowman. Given that The Monster Among Men was a part of the late great Bray Wyatt's faction known as The Wyatt Family, Howdy going after him makes sense.

This potential angle could then plant seeds for Strowman joining Howdy's faction later on.

#3. CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre a potential win on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre will collide with Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament tonight. However, things may not turn out well for The Scottish Psychopath, as he could succumb to a loss due to CM Punk.

The Best in the World could potentially make an appearance during Drew's bout against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and distract him. This could result in Balor taking advantage and pinning the former WWE Champion.

#2. Jey Uso to form a new faction to stop The Bloodline

The Bloodline came face-to-face with Jey Uso backstage at Backlash. During the confrontation, Paul Heyman shared an interesting moment with Jey, seemingly begging for his help without saying a word.

While Jey is currently a WWE RAW star, there have been rumors of a few trades happening in the coming days, and Uso could be one potential name who could be traded to the blue brand this week. The former Bloodline member could appear on SmackDown this week to stop Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

The 10-time champion could then go on to form his own version of The Bloodline, which could include Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and his twin brother Jimmy Uso.

#1. Cody Rhodes' next challenger

With Cody Rhodes' victory at Backlash, his ongoing feud against AJ Styles seemingly reached its climax. Given that, WWE could reveal his next challenger on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

One potential name that could be next for The American Nightmare is Baron Corbin. The Lone Wolf, who has been a go-to heel for WWE, was drafted to the blue brand in the 2024 Draft. Corbin could generate buzz by laying waste to Rhodes on SmackDown, laying down the breadcrumbs for a hard-hitting feud.