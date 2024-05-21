10-time champion to help Liv Morgan win against Becky Lynch? Exploring swerve at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan will be eagerly looking forward to the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Not only will she be wrestling in front of a huge portion of the WWE Universe, but the 29-year-old will also get the golden opportunity to claim the Women's World Title from Becky Lynch. This is a huge opportunity for Liv Morgan, as she hopes to continue her "Revenge Tour!"

However, The Man isn't exactly an easy opponent to deal with. Both Morgan and Becky Lynch have tangled quite a bit in the past, but as was pointed out by the Women's World Champion on this week's RAW, Morgan has never bested the Irish superstar in a one-on-one encounter. However, in a surprise turn of events, she could turn to 10-time WWE champion Finn Balor for help.

To have The Judgment Day's Finn Balor on her side out of the blue does seem far-fetched. However, there are a couple of reasons why The Prince would make the perfect ally. Here are just a few:

The tension within The Judgment Day isn't going away anytime soon

Things have been rough for The Judgment Day in the last few weeks. Following the row between Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Backlash France, things haven't been the same. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising for Finn Balor to leave the faction. And, given that Liv Morgan is looking to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, she could start by taking away Balor.

Finn Balor has experience working with Becky Lynch

Another big reason why Liv Morgan could look to enlist the support of Finn Balor is The Demon's experience while working with Becky Lynch. Balor is the one who trained Lynch in the art of pro wrestling at his school back in Ireland. His insight into Lynch's style of wrestling, her habits, what makes her tick, and so on would certainly be invaluable to Morgan.

It would be in Morgan's best interest to use the information Balor has about The Man to her advantage. It may even help her secure the Women's World Championship.

Finn Balor and Liv Morgan were spotted sharing a car on RAW

Perhaps the biggest indicator that a partnership between Finn Balor and Liv Morgan is brewing has to do with the events on last night's RAW. As usual, the flagship show kicked off with clips of some of its biggest stars walking into the arena. Two particular clips were of great interest because they have a lot to do with the two superstars in question.

The first part of the clip showed RAW's latest acquisition, Lyra Valkyria, walking in the parking lot. In the background, there was a black SUV, from which Liv Morgan emerged. A few seconds later, Jey Uso was spotted walking through the same parking lot, and lo and behold, Finn Balor got out of the same car. This could suggest that the two are already conspiring.

At the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling if Balor and Morgan even plan on working together. It will be interesting to see how Morgan fares in her Women's World Title clash with Becky Lynch this weekend.

