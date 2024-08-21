10-time champion to join Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest against The Judgment Day on RAW? Analyzing the hints

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are on a wild ride as they prepare to battle their former stablemates from The Judgment Day at Bash in Berlin. The Terror Twins are currently outnumbered and could receive help from a top name on WWE RAW.

After Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio betrayed their Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley respectively at WWE SummerSlam 2024, the two sides have become bitter rivals. Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Liv Morgan's support to Balor and Mysterio has helped them keep the upper hand, but that may soon change if some hints finally become fruitful.

To handle the numbers game, Jey Uso could finally step up to help The Terror Twins on WWE RAW. Over the last month, Uso has described a keen romantic interest in Rhea Ripley, who has been playing along the story. The two recently posted stories featuring each other on Instagram too. Mami also started to sport a "YEET" bracelet to show interest.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

If the company is planning to showcase a romantic angle between the two moving forward, Jey Uso joining The Terror Twins to neutralize The Judgment Day will be an interesting move, to say the least. The new alliance could be formed at Bash in Berlin or on the WWE RAW episode after the premium live event.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will clash with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day civil war will finally witness a monumental battle as The Terror Twins will face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at the upcoming premium live event. There are several ways the encounter could roll out.

Considering Rhea Ripley recently faced a loss against Morgan at SummerSlam, she could pin her rival to pick up the victory at Bash in Berlin, potentially setting up a Women's World Championship match at Bad Blood 2024. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes the heels will go over at the upcoming premium live event in Germany.

Considering the numbers game is always a factor, fans could also witness a disqualification to end the match. Will Jey Uso be involved or not will also be answered when Bash in Berlin goes live on August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback