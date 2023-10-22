10-time Champion who last wrestled on WWE TV nearly nine months ago already retired from in-ring competition? Analyzing possible clues

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world with some of the best wrestlers competing for limited spots on their TV programming. This often results in talent sitting on the sidelines for weeks. However, a female star has not appeared on WWE programming in nearly nine months and there is a possibility that she may already be done with in-ring competition.

The name in question is Tamina, who was last seen on TV at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Despite being a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade, the Samoan star has taken a back seat in the last few years. Most of Tamina's matches in the last couple of years have taken place at either house shows or on Main Event, which is a network-exclusive program. She hasn't donned her wrestling boots since her match against Michin on Main Event in February.

Nia Jax, who is a relative of Tamina, recently revealed that she made a one-off appearance at this year's Royal Rumble because the latter told her this could be her last Rumble. With the 10-time champion missing from WWE TV since then, there is a chance that she may be done with wrestling for now.

Expand Tweet

What did Nia Jax say about her one-off WWE return earlier this year

Nia Jax was released from her WWE contract in 2021 after which she stayed off the wrestling radar. However, the powerhouse made a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year before making a full-time return last month.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she was skeptical about returning to the company but Tamina's potential last Rumble made her change her mind.

“It’s funny because with the previous Rumble, I was not going to come back. I was asked to come back, and I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ I wasn’t there. But this last one, my cousin Tamina and I talked about it and she said it might be her last one, and I was like, ‘Well, frick, if that’s going to be Tamina’s last Rumble, I definitely want to be a part of it,’ if they wanted me to be a part of it.” [H/T- Ringsidenews]

Expand Tweet

Tamina has been a part of WWE for over 13 years now. During this time, the Superstar won the 24/7 title 9 times and the Women's Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

Do you think Tamina has retired from in-ring competition? Sound off int he comments section below.