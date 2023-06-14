10-time Champion who quit WWE in 2014 could return to replace Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso declared war on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he kicked The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. While Jimmy Uso has been blacklisted from The Bloodline, his twin brother Jey Uso is yet to make a final decision. However, his younger brother Solo Sikoa firmly stands with Reigns instead of his own brother.

Even though Roman Reigns has lost a major member of The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief will certainly have some tricks up his sleeve. According to reports, WWE is interested in bringing Tango Loa back to the company. Loa has been a major part of NJPW as part of the tag team Guerrillas of Destiny, along with Tama Tonga.

Given his Samoan heritage and the fact that he is Haku's son, he could be a great addition to The Bloodline. Reports suggest that WWE is not only interested in bringing him back, but also signing his brothers Tama Tongs and Hikeleo. Loa, formerly known as Camacho in WWE, chose not to re-sign with the company in 2014 and went to NJPW instead.

Tanga Loa could be the perfect replacement for Jimmy Uso

Camacho, under the name Tanga Loa, is a 10-time champion in NJPW. He was a major part of the ascent of Bullet Club and is well-versed in how the dynamics of a faction work. He is similar to Jimmy Uso in size and could play the same role as Jimmy did while in The Bloodline. If his brother Tama Tonga also joins him, then Reigns would no longer need Jey Uso either. The Usos could be replaced by G.O.D.

The inclusion of Tanga Loa in The Bloodline would open up a world of fresh storylines and intriguing matchups. Loa's arrival would create new opportunities for feuds and alliances, adding depth to the faction's ongoing narrative. With his history of tag team success alongside his brother, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa could feud with The Usos to dominate the tag team division, further solidifying The Bloodline's dominance across multiple divisions within WWE.

