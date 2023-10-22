10-time champion to return after 18 months to defeat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley, the current Women's World Champion, has terrorized both male and female superstars on WWE's main roster to establish herself as one of the most dominant forces on the red brand. However, The Eradicator could finally be stopped in her tracks by a 10-time champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks. As you may know, The Boss left the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022, allegedly due to creative issues. Nonetheless, with Triple H reportedly in full control of creatives, Banks could finally return to WWE after nearly 18 months.

If that is indeed the case, then the former SmackDown Women's Champion could target The Eradicator of The Judgment Day following her comeback. Banks could set her sights on Ripley, leading to a potential title match at Survivor Series 2023.

The former WWE star has all the attributes to take down The Judgment Day member. Given her caliber, it wouldn't be surprising if Sasha beats Rhea in a potential match to win the Women's World Title.

Hall of Famer names Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks as Hulk Hogan and Macho Man of Women's wrestling respectively

Wrestling legend Booker T revealed his honest opinion of Rhea Ripley in an earlier interview. The two-time Hall of Famer praised The Eradicator. The veteran compared the current Women's World Champion to Hulk Hogan, calling her a "money machine."

Furthermore, Booker named former WWE star Sahsa Banks as The Macho Man of women's wrestling.

"You know, man, I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That's what she's like. She's like the female Hulk Hogan. She's a money machine, she's a draw. I like her in a tag team thing, maybe they're shielding her, saving her (for a different storyline), one of those type of deals. She's definitely a star, a major star. Charlotte is the Ric Flair. Sasha would be like the Macho Man, that's no disrespect or anything like that."

