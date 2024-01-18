10-time champion to be revealed as the cover star of WWE 2K24? WWE fans' opinions explored

Fans will receive major news about WWE 2K24 on January 22, 2024. It's among the most awaited sports video games of the year, and obviously, gamers can't wait to discover its new features and roster.

One of the important revelations on January 22 could be the game's cover star. Wrestle Ops' Twitter handle recently asked fans which star might be featured on the popular gaming title's cover this year. In response, many said Cody Rhodes was their top pick.

WWE 2K's Twitter account also posted a video asking who would be the game's cover star. The American notably responded to the tweet with an interesting GIF:

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has been focused on finishing his story. Over the past year, he has gained momentum on RAW by picking up victories over prominent names like Brock Lesnar and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Besides the 10-time champion, some other names fans picked as the cover star of WWE 2K24 were Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, the late Bray Wyatt, and The Judgment Day.

WWE has been working alongside 2K to produce gaming titles since 2013, with 2K14 being the series' first installment. Although the official release date for 2K24 is unknown, fans expect it to hit the floors on March 14, 2023, the same date 2K23 was released.

The game is expected to be released on almost all major platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo.

Superstars give their prediction for WWE 2K24 cover star

As mentioned, WWE Games recently asked who the cover star of 2K24 could be via a video. It featured reactions from superstars such as Xavier Woods, The Miz, and Bianca Belair, among others.

Per Xavier Woods, multiple stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Imperium, and Carmelo Hayes should feature on the cover of the much-awaited gaming title. Meanwhile, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair said they wanted to be the cover stars of WWE 2K24.

The Miz said he knew it wouldn't be him since he didn't get the respect he deserved. Hence, he picked names such as LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

Even Zoey Stark believes it would be Cody Rhodes since he has been absolutely amazing over the past year. Fans must stay tuned to see what surprise WWE Games will have in store for fans on January 22.

