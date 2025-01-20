10-time champion to turn babyface after 960 days on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW has consistently featured incredible episodes since its monumental debut on Netflix. This week's episode could feature a major babyface turn after years to delight the audience.

The last two episodes of WWE RAW on Netflix showcased layers of drama, especially involving The Judgment Day. Liv Morgan unfortunately lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor lost his Street Fight against Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio also tried to return to Mami, creating tension between him and Morgan. All these events could lead to a big moment this week.

Over the last few weeks, Liv consistently teased Finn and his catchphrase, "When we listen to Finn, we win." The Prince also lost his match, and the group indirectly joked about it. Dominik Mysterio then obeyed his girlfriend's order to fix their relationship. All this could lead to the 10-time champion in WWE thinking of turning on his corrupt stable.

Finn Balor could finally pull the trigger and turn babyface for the first time since June 6, 2022. He could betray his faction and instantly become a fan-favorite on WWE RAW, potentially leading to his rivalry with the rest of the group. The feud could lead to a big-time match at WrestleMania 41.

While this moment is highly possible and intriguing, it should be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. Fans will gradually find the truth as the storyline progresses.

Other ways WWE RAW could feature The Judgment Day's drama this week

While a babyface turn might be in the works, it may happen later. This week on WWE RAW, fans could even see the faction trying to regroup from their recent losses. Carlito and JD McDonagh could try to get everything together by cracking jokes to reset the vibe.

JD McDonagh also wants to regain the World Tag Team Championship along with Finn Balor, so he may try to convince the veteran to concentrate on tag team wrestling. If Triple H wants to showcase more drama until the babyface turn happens, fans could see JD McDonagh choose Dominik Mysterio or Carlito as his tag team partner in his quest to earn gold. This week's episode of the red brand will be crucial for the group.

