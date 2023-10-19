10-time champion to win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has established himself as arguably the greatest world champion of the modern era. The Tribal Chief has had an unbelievable run since winning the Universal Championship three years ago. However, he could finally lose his title to a 10-time champion at WrestleMania 40.

The superstar in question is none other than Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, a recent report has revealed that The American Nightmare is currently the favorite to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns next year.

If that is indeed the case, then it wouldn't be surprising if Rhodes were to win the Royal Rumble for a second time in a row to earn another shot at the Tribal Chief in the main event of the Show of Shows.

Moreover, given another loss to Reigns may undermine Rhodes' credibility somewhat, fans should expect the 10-time champion to prevail over Reigns in their potential rematch at 'Mania 40.

The American Nightmare could finally "finish his story" by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody Rhodes on a rematch against Roman Reigns

In an earlier interview with Comicbook.com, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on a potential rematch against Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare stated that he is still eyeing Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title, however, he will have to move mountains to get another shot at the Tribal Chief.

"The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer, as a wrestler, I came here wanting one thing. It doesn’t mean other stories won’t happen that will also be finished and it doesn’t mean there aren’t other milestones — we’re talking about good things like video game covers, things like that today — but the important thing to me is still the championship on Roman’s shoulders and it’s the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. The goal is the same for me, I just have to see it through and do the work."

Do you want Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches