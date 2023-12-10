10-time WWE Champion to dethrone Roman Reigns soon to win his first World Title in 3 years? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has been off WWE TV following his successful defense against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to return next week on SmackDown. However, he may lose his title to a 10-time champion soon after his return.

The superstar in question is none other than Randy Orton. For those unaware, recent reports have revealed that WWE is planning to pit The Viper against The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024. Given Orton's history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, a potential match between the duo at Rumble next year makes sense.

If that is indeed the case, then the odds of The Legend Killer dethroning The Head of the Table can't be ruled out. Randy Orton has prevailed over many high-profile names such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, and more in his WWE career and has what it takes to defeat Reigns.

Given his caliber, the 10-time WWE Champion could go on to defeat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a potential match at Royal Rumble 2024.

The Apex Predator last won a World Title in 2020. Hence, this potential angle could see Orton win his first World Championship in three years.

Wrestling veteran believes Randy Orton is the guy to end Roman Reigns' dominant title reign

While Cody Rhodes was the favorite to defeat Roman Reigns for the title, things have changed a bit following the return of Randy Orton. Many believe that The Apex Predator could be the one to finally usurp The Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno voiced the same opinion a few months ago. Speaking on an earlier edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the 56-year-old said that The Viper was the guy to beat The Bloodline leader.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop," said Inferno.

Do you want Randy Orton to beat Roman Reigns for the title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.