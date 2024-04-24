10-time WWE Champion needs to return after 272 days to confront Cody Rhodes after his big win at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious at WrestleMania 40, clinching the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Now that the chaos has subsided after the most exhilarating main event in history, it's time for The American Nightmare to make his title reign the most memorable in WWE history.

Rhodes will eventually join the ranks of previous champions and relinquish the highly sought-after title at some point. But before that happens, he should strive to create an extraordinary reign that will be etched in people's memories for years to come.

To make it possible, Cody Rhodes must first overcome the major obstacle: Brock Lesnar. The Beast needs to make his comeback after 272 days to challenge Rhodes following his match at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Brock Lesnar will cement Cody Rhodes as the biggest star on the Stamford-based promotion

Moving forward, WWE will have big plans for Cody Rhodes' inaugural reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. His notable reception at WrestleMania and subsequent RAW appearances have solidified his popularity among fans.

The American Nightmare has successfully taken down Roman Reigns and is now aiming to establish his dominance as champion. And who better to help him than someone as legendary as Lesnar? A potential showdown with The Beast after his first defense at Backlash will further enhance Rhodes' credibility as champion.

Even though Cody has already achieved great success in WWE, there's something special about seeing a top face take on the challenges presented by The Beast Incarnate and come out on top. Momentum is important right now, and WWE would be wise to utilize Lesnar's presence to propel Rhodes into a John Cena-esque face after many years.

Taking down Lesnar while he's gunning for a major championship as a heel is not something just anyone can do. If Cody Rhodes is successful in putting away the former UFC Champion, it would take Rhodes' popularity as a champion to a whole new level.

Brock Lesnar's return at Backlash is possible

The 10-time WWE champion's most recent match was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Should Lesnar make a comeback to the company, he could resume his journey from where he last left off.

There's been talk going around that the former UFC champion might make a comeback to the company soon. The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently discussed Lesnar's position in the company during the post-show press conference at WrestleMania.

He mentioned that Lesnar was still very much a part of WWE. So, it is not entirely unexpected that he appeared at Backlash to confront Rhodes after his successful defense against AJ Styles.

SummerSlam 2024 would be a perfect venue for the match to happen

SummerSlam is perhaps the biggest premium live event after WrestleMania. With a stage that massive, it calls for a huge match. Witnessing the clash between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar would undoubtedly be a monumental spectacle and one of the most eagerly anticipated bouts that WWE could present for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

When a former Universal Champion of his stature makes a comeback, he does not start from scratch. If and when he returns, his confrontation with The American Nightmare will undoubtedly spark a big plot.