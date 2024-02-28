10-time WWE Champion to replace Kevin Owens amidst his heated feud with current champion? Analyzing the prospects

Kevin Owens has been at loggerheads with Logan Paul for weeks now. Their ongoing rivalry has captivated fans, as the antagonism between the two superstars has taken a vociferous turn lately. With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, the direction of the United States Championship is still obscure.

While Owens seems to be a probable name to feud with Paul, there's a good possibility that a 10-time WWE Champion could replace him at The Show of Shows. The name in question is Randy Orton. The Viper was robbed by Logan Paul in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match after the US Champion knocked him out with brass knuckles.

Therefore, WWE could continue this angle in the upcoming storyline, as it received quite an acclamation from fans. Orton could be looking for vengeance, and this could pave the way for the first-ever feud between both superstars. On the other hand, Kevin Owens has already battled The Maverick at Royal Rumble 2024, and hence, the company could be looking to start a fresh feud for the United States Title for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Apart from this, WWE could elevate Logan Paul significantly with his potential feud with The Apex Predator. Their rivalry also has the potential to deliver a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40, with fans investing in it. Hence, the prospect of Randy Orton replacing Kevin in his feud with Logan Paul is plausible.

Expand Tweet

Will Kevin Owens be a part of WrestleMania XL?

Kevin Owens is one of the biggest names in WWE. The former champion accomplished almost everything in his career. He headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 last year, along with Sami Zayn. However, Owens' itinerary for The Show of Shows this year is uncertain.

The Stamford-based promotion will seemingly make sure to put him in the Philadelphia extravaganza, as he is a top name in the company. WWE has been showcasing his rivalry with Logan Paul lately, which began at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The recent Elimination Chamber PLE saw the two superstars trying to tear each other apart.

Therefore, if WWE has no plans to feature a singles feud between Randy Orton and Logan Paul, Owens could be involved in the United States Championship picture. It will be interesting to see if Owens gets a one-on-one feud with The Maverick or if the Creative plans a multi-person match for the US Title at WrestleMania 40.

Will Randy Orton replace Kevin Owens as an opponent for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section below.