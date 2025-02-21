10-time WWE champion to return at Elimination Chamber & set up massive WrestleMania match? Exploring the possibility

WWE's next stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41 is the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The 15th annual Chamber event will be held on March 1 at the Rogers Center in Toronto.

Fans are highly anticipating the event as it will feature the traditional Elimination Chamber bouts. It will be the final opportunity for contenders to secure their spots at The Showcase of Immortals. With Men’s Rumble winner Jey Uso opting to challenge Gunther, competitors will vie for a chance at Rhodes’s Undisputed WWE Title. Meanwhile, women will clash to earn an opportunity at Rhea Ripley’s Women's World Championship, as Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has chosen to face Tiffany at 'Mania.

The only singles match announced on the card is between former best friends Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Weeks ago on RAW, KO launched a brutal attack on Zayn, delivering a Package Piledriver to the former Intercontinental Champion. The latest episode of the red brand saw Zayn challenge Owens to a match. The Stamford-based promotion has scheduled a singles match between the former tag partners.

Fans are very excited about this bout, which promises a memorable night. However, with WrestleMania looming, the circumstances could shift drastically, as 10-time WWE Champion Randy Orton could make his return and set up his 'Mania match.

The Prizefighter is favored to win, given his tremendous heel momentum. If Owens wins, Randy Orton might return and attack KO, potentially leading to a showdown between them as they head toward Mania.

That said, the scenario proposed above is hypothetical at this moment.

Is former WWE Champion Randy Orton truly injured?

Randy Orton has been sidelined since Kevin Owens incapacitated him with a Package Piledriver, leaving him seriously injured while The Viper was trying to mediate tensions between Owens and Rhodes last November on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Legend Killer’s extended absence from the Squared Circle concerned the WWE Universe regarding his health and left them questioning whether Orton hurt himself during that bump last year. The answer is “no,” as reports indicate it was all part of the storyline.

With the Showcase of Immortals approaching and Kevin Owens out of competition for 'Mania, it will be intriguing to see if The Legend Killer finally returns to the company and takes revenge.

