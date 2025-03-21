10-time WWE champion to return as Enforcer and attack Jade Cargill on SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

Jade Cargill made her return at Elimination Chamber to expose Naomi as her mystery attacker. Since then, she has been on a rampage against The Glow. However, the creative team could introduce a major twist in this simple-looking story by revealing a 10-time WWE champion as the potential Enforcer for the former SmackDown Women's Champion on SmackDown tonight.

Ad

Tamina could make her comeback as Naomi's Enforcer. The two share a rich history. They were part of a former faction called Team B.A.D. between 2015 and 2016. Besides, both are real-life Bloodline members. It would not be surprising if the nine-time 24/7 Champion and one-time Women's Tag Team Champion showed up to back up Naomi against Cargill.

In a stunning twist, The Glow could call out The Storm for an in-ring confrontation. Just when Jade Cargill could make her way to the ring, she could be blindsided by Tamina on the ramp. The WWE veteran could take out Big Jade with multiple chair shots and splashes at ringside before standing tall alongside Naomi in the ring.

Ad

Trending

It is safe to say that Cargill is too big a threat for Naomi to tackle on her own. Therefore, she could decide to bring back her former tag team partner as her Enforcer. Such an angle could add depth to the ongoing feud between the two bitter rivals on SmackDown. Besides, it could make The Storm look like an underdog heading into WrestleMania 41.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is an entirely speculative angle, and only time will tell what will happen on SmackDown. The upcoming show will seemingly provide answers to all the questions.

Jade Cargill to bring an ally in her battle against Naomi?

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi is one of the hottest feuds in WWE right now, and there is no doubt about it. With the chances of The Glow bringing in backup against The Storm, fans wonder if the latter would also decide to bring in an ally in her battle against the former TNA star.

Ad

The chances of it happening are very low. Well, Jade Cargill is a force to be reckoned with. Even if Naomi hired an Enforcer, WWE would likely book Cargill as a strong threat in this feud, which is why she could handle things single-handedly.

Big Jade is likely to be showcased as a strong babyface heading into WrestleMania. Additionally, booking Jade Cargill in a two-on-one situation would give fans a reason to rally behind her. With WWE potentially envisioning The Storm as a top star, such an angle could solidify her dominance on the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback