10 times championships changed hands on WWE house shows

There have been some unexpected house show title changes.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 16:11 IST

Kevin Nash captured the big one at a house show

If there's one thing to be known about the way the WWE functions, it's that in between the weekly TV episodes of Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live and all the pay per views that the company puts out on a regular basis, there are a massive number of house shows which are not televised.

These untelevised shows are a great source of revenue for the company and comprises of a significant area of merchandise sales. This is the reason that professional wrestlers in the WWE's employ are on the road for 300 days in a year. While the weekly shows are important for international audiences, the house shows are for the local ones.

The thing about house shows, though, is that there is rarely anything significant about them. After all, the WWE wants to preserve the big moments for TV and pay per view, so the house shows usually get a run of the mill event with nothing spectacular involved.

But, once in a while, Vince McMahon and his creative decide to change things up or are forced into a change on a random house show and this leads unexpected title changes. So, without any further ado, here are 10 times championships changed hands on WWE house shows

#10 AJ Styles wins the United States Championship at Madison Square Garden

Styles is the latest person to join the club

Let's start with the most recent entry on this list. AJ Styles shocked the professional wrestling world when he defeated Kevin Owens just a few weeks ago for the United States Championship during a house show at the famed Madison Square Garden.

Rumour has it that the title change was because they wanted a moment at The Garden included on an upcoming DVD about The Phenomenal One.