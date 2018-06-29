10 Top Dream Feuds For The Young Bucks in WWE

The Young Bucks are one of the most exciting tag-teams in the world right now

In the year 2018, the tag team scene in the Professional Wrestling world has certainly been elevated to the very next level and one of the most consisting tag teams throughout these past few years has definitely been the duo of Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks.

Despite having to face a lot of criticism for their unique and different in-ring style, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that both Matt and Nick Jackson have contributed a lot to tag team wrestling, thanks to their performances for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor Wrestling, and the Independent circuit as well.

Having competed for two of the world’s biggest promotions in NJPW and ROH, The Jackson Brothers have been frequently linked to a potential dream move to the WWE, however, as of right now, both Matt and Nick have apparently pledged their loyalty to ROH and NJPW. But, regardless of that, it is undeniable that The Young Bucks could very well jump ship to the WWE at some point in their careers down the line.

If The Young Bucks do arrive in the WWE in the near future, then there are plenty of dream matches and feuds we would like to see Matt and Nick Jackson engage with and therefore, here are top 10 dream feuds for The Young Bucks in WWE.

#10 The Young Bucks vs The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain will look to wreak havoc on The Young Bucks

In the past, The Young Bucks have definitely faced-off against some absolute monster tag teams throughout their careers, however, both Matt and Nick have seemingly never crossed paths with two walking behemoths in Akem and Rezar.

During their initial stint as NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain went on an absolute tear and destroyed every single tag team on their way to the top in the yellow and black brand and despite not being regularly active on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks, the devastating duo of Authors Pain definitely do posses a huge threat to the entire tag team division in the WWE.

A showdown between the monstrous Authors of Pain and the high-flying Young Bucks will certainly be a very interesting collision and will eventually prove to be the perfect example of ‘David vs Goliath’.