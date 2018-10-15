10 Truly 'Once in a Lifetime' Matches On TV in WWE History

The "Once in a Lifetime" Rock vs Cena match

We all know that The Rock vs John Cena at WrestleMania 28 was booked as a Once in a Lifetime match. But we also know that WWE repeated the very same match next year to completely nullify the tagline of their first match. We can't really blame WWE as the pair's first match made WrestleMania 28 the highest grossing wrestling event history.

Despite the repetitive dream matches, WWE has delivered some once in a lifetime matches over the years. Most of these matches happened only once on TV and while some might happen again they have taken place just once before.

#10 The Rock vs Eddie Guerrero - Raw (22nd July 2002)

The Rock and Eddie Guerrero squared off on Raw

The Rock and Eddie Guerrero are two of the greatest performers in the world. While The Rock was known for his natural charisma and ability on the mic, Eddie was more well known for his technical prowess in the ring.

The Rock was a main-event level talent in WWE from 1997 to 2004 when he left WWE to pursue an acting career. Eddie Guerrero had two runs with WWE within this period. He was part of the company from 2000 to 2001 and then returned the next year and stayed with WWE until his untimely death in 2005.

It is a huge surprise that these two never had an actual feud between themselves although they had been on the roster together for a few years. The Rock had just won the Undisputed Championship at Vengeance 2002 and was cutting a promo on Raw the next day. He was interrupted by Eddie who was cross with The Rock because his daughters had a picture of The Great One in their bedroom. This led to the two men having a match in the main event which The Rock won.

